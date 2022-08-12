It’s only August, but the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has me thinking of Christmas. There they are, the decorated tree, the presents, and the kids eagerly waiting for their parents to say it’s finally, finally OK to unwrap them.
Eager hands tear off the paper, open the boxes, and voices ring out. “Just what I wanted,” one child says. “Thank you, thank you,” says another, and parents look on, pleased they have made their children so happy by giving them things they’ve asked for and a few pleasant surprises that they hadn’t. It would be an odd parent who wouldn’t find fulfillment in a moment like that.
I don’t know if such odd parents exist, but I do know there are plenty of senators who do, 50 of them in fact. Americans have long sought federal legislation on climate issues, on prescription drug costs, on more equitable taxation, and 50 senators and one vice president delivered. Fifty other senators did not.
The IRA and other recent accomplishments do resemble Christmas miracles. Unexpected and surprising. But Democrats, with a razor-thin edge in the Senate, a bare majority in the House, and a president whose poll numbers are in the tank have accomplished more for the American people than any administration in memory.
Before the IRA, it was already a long list. In May, Fox News cited the passage of the long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure bill, the recovering economy (which added more than 500,000 additional jobs just last month), a lowered child poverty rate, the revitalization and expansion of NATO, the budget deficit reduced (then reduced again by the IRA), and the lowest level of unemployment recipients since 1970. (Fox News)
Most of this was done without Republican support.
Republicans believe government should work only for them, not for the nation.
