Bravo to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
This woman was one of the reasons the U.S. Supreme Court worked. She was consistent in her rulings, wrote blistering dissents and did it for decades. I have not agreed with a number of her decisions, but you have to sit back and admire a mind like hers. Her work was impeccable. She wrote tight, narrow, careful opinions that addressed the issues without unintended consequences. She was loved my many, despised by quite a few others and that polarization around her work is proof of her effectiveness.
Everybody will miss her, liberals because they lost a champion and conservatives because they lost a worthy adversary.
Scott Corea
Mount Vernon
