One of the pillars of ethics in modern medicine is “informed consent.” It’s the process of a practitioner giving the patient all the information available about benefits and risks of any given treatment, including alternative treatments. Then the decision is left in the hands of the patient, or in the case of minors, their parents or guardians. In situations in which the patient is incapable of making a decision, a physician may be faced with the potentially difficult task of making that decision for a patient.
Situations in which practitioners, or practitioners in concert with bureaucrats, have taken it upon themselves to coerce medical treatments upon nonconsenting individuals have not gone well. As a matter of fact, after World War II, during the Nuremberg trials, physicians who did so faced severe consequences. These trials also led to the establishment of the Nuremberg Code to guide physicians, and others, in their behavior toward patients, or experimental subjects. Informed consent is mandated by the AMA code of ethics.
Informed consent should be happening around COVID-19 vaccinations. Is it? There is no question that the risks, and there are risks, from vaccination can vary by age groups and possibly other factors. Just as from contracting COVID-19. Has anyone been informed of that, and what their risks might be, before being encouraged to receive vaccination?
In addressing COVID-19 in the general population, give us the facts, not “interpreted data,” not statistics. Give us the raw data, the actual numbers. If cases in an area go from 5 to 15, don’t tell us cases are at 300% of what they were. Give us the numbers. Don’t presuppose our trust, earn it.
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
