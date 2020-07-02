First, I am thankful for those who have chosen to wear a mask during this crisis. I have seen a marked increase in mask wearing since the governor's executive order, and I appreciate that he was willing to place his political career in jeopardy by taking care of us first.
The last Seattle mayor who closed theaters, bars, businesses, churches and schools, requiring the wearing of masks, resigned the following year, after surviving an assassination attempt. The governor at the time was considerably less involved. Even so, because the cities of the state took these steps, Washington suffered about 5,000 of the nation's 675,000 deaths. As of this writing, our current casualty statistic is over 1,300 confirmed dead due to the COVID-19 ... after just three months. (State Department of Health)
The Spanish Flu actually appeared first in Kansas and came to our state through the military returning home from WW1. All might want to contemplate just exactly why wearing a mask is such a problem for some of us.
If history repeats itself, the worst is yet to come. Get used to that mask.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
