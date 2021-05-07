A time to honor officers
Fifty-nine years ago, President Kennedy signed a proclamation setting aside May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week (this year it is May 9-15). This week has served as an opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation that too often goes unspoken.
It provides time for us to honor and remember officers who have given the supreme sacrifice and to honor those that continue to serve our communities.
The Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at the nation’s capitol honors the 21,910 officers who have died. Each name represents a tragic story of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.
A total of 362 police officers across the nation died in 2020. This was the deadliest year in history. So far, 119 officers have died this year. Every fallen officer deserves our thoughts.
Policing is dangerous and an exceedingly difficult job. Each day officers step up to serve you, knowing it could very well be their last.
Take a few minutes to thank your local officers for all the amazing things they do every day in serving you. In spite of the many challenges, anti-police rhetoric and sacrifices they face, they continue to make our communities safe. It’s time to honor them.
Jerry Dodd
Mount Vernon
Going with the flow
isn’t always easy
Well, it looks like the Tulip Festival was pulled off without many accidents or incidents — just a few wrecks, no fatalities. Maybe next year will be accident-free, perhaps we can figure out a way to better manage the traffic flow.
Many of our visitors struggle with the notion of driving defensively. There’s room for improvement, about that we can all agree. I’m just stoked that we got it pulled off as well as we did.
COVID-19 doesn’t make our lives easy; in fact, it complicates our lives immeasurably. Social distancing and mask-wearing are complicating; they cause us to have hissy fits, where fear abounds. It certainly adds another layer to our lives, as if we don’t already have enough.
We try to deal with our parents, kids, grandkids and everyone else. We are supposed to be our brother’s keeper, keeping compassion front-and-center, next to the empathy that we naturally harbor, but all this isn’t easy either.
We all have dreams about how we would like to live our lives, yet it seldom comes out like in our dreams. We have ideas that sound sensible to many, but makes others’ skin crawl. Sometimes leader-types attempt to teach a new paradigm, while other folks fear innovations that make so much sense.
How do we create strong towns and communities? It’s different everywhere. Some places are good for building ships, while others are good for growing spiders and snakes. The Skagit Valley is great for growing food, tulips and tourists, not to mention salmon, sunsets, swans, snow geese, and maybe a few readers, writers and artists.
Glen S. Johnson
La Conner
