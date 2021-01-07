The man who thinks he’s king is mad.
And the Republican Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State for Georgia, has made it horribly public.
We also have 12 legislators who have decided to run about with their hands over their ears, shouting “la-la-la-la-la-la” loudly enough that they can’t hear Trump incriminate himself in an hour-long phone call.
Now, how many people out there in the states, in the counties, in the neighborhoods will do the same?
It is one thing to have a differing opinion. It is quite another to commit sedition on the record.
There have to be consequences.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
