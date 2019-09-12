I frequently shop in and visit Anacortes and Mount Vernon and would love to see the cities pass a single-use plastic bag ban. This would be a forward-looking and responsible ordinance. Some basic arguments are:
n Plastics do not decompose, they break down into small bits.
n Plastics and their residue are toxic and ubiquitous — in land, water, animals and in us.
n It’s morally reprehensible to use an item for few minutes and throw it away when it does not decompose.
n The ordinance would apply to single-use carry out bags only; not produce or other plastic bags and need not to apply to vouchers or benefits cards.
n Thirty-one local governments in Washington now have plastic bag bans.
California has a state-wide single-use plastic bag ban and six months after the legislation went into effect, surveys showed 86% of customers bring their own bags and 61% fewer paper bags were being used.
It’s easy to bring your own bag. I’ve been doing it for 30-plus years. A bag-ban ordinance is for the greater good and would be an important step toward caring for our future.
(Statistics are from a presentation to the White Salmon City Council in July 2019.)
Julia Hurd
Alger
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.