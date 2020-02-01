Successful schools are the foundation of a successful city. The facilities committee that helped plan the Sedro-Woolley School District levy proposal worked diligently for more than a year, considering the many needs of our district.
Every facet of that work is publicly available on the district website under “Capital Levy Information.” Taking several minutes to read that information will disabuse you of the notion that this levy is not needed.
Ask yourself why people moving to Skagit County often consider the Sedro-Woolley School District first: great teachers, a positive esprit de corps and employees who are all rowing in the same direction to make ours a top choice in which to enroll children.
The district’s needs are unquestionable. Sadly, the common explanation for being opposed is to avoid paying higher taxes. In isolation, that might make sense; however, such opposition is short-sighted.
There is a link between good schools and local business. You see it when new homes are built, retail services come in and churches grow, because the families attracted to the good schools want all those things.
All of us who are already here benefit from that commerce, as well. For that reason, my family supports the levy proposal and urge you to vote yes.
The bottom line is our district has grown, our infrastructure has aged and state government does not fully fund the improvements we need.
If you live or work here, you benefit from ensuring the school district is the best it can be. The most important question is “Is it worth the cost?” The answer is irrefutably yes.
Janet Baumhover
Sedro-Woolley
