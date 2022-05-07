Various forms of pollution harm our planet. Recently, plastic and microplastics have come to the forefront as an immediate concern. Businesses and manufacturers, including medical and pharmaceutical companies, can be leaders in their industries by reducing their reliance on plastic, particularly as a packaging material.

Their efforts will help us reduce plastic before it reaches the consumer. However, communities must create a system for repurposing or recycling packaging and inform their citizens of local efforts.

We must also work together as a nation. We must ban the shipping of our garbage to developing countries, ensure that companies that claim they recycle their products are keeping their word, and encourage the innovation of compostable Earth-friendly packaging.

Our future depends on the organized efforts of businesses, the community and sensible regulations to be good stewards of our planet. We can do it.

Kathy Birch

Mount Vernon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.