...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Various forms of pollution harm our planet. Recently, plastic and microplastics have come to the forefront as an immediate concern. Businesses and manufacturers, including medical and pharmaceutical companies, can be leaders in their industries by reducing their reliance on plastic, particularly as a packaging material.
Their efforts will help us reduce plastic before it reaches the consumer. However, communities must create a system for repurposing or recycling packaging and inform their citizens of local efforts.
We must also work together as a nation. We must ban the shipping of our garbage to developing countries, ensure that companies that claim they recycle their products are keeping their word, and encourage the innovation of compostable Earth-friendly packaging.
Our future depends on the organized efforts of businesses, the community and sensible regulations to be good stewards of our planet. We can do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.