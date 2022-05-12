...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
The Republican Party seems to have become the party of restrictions. Restriction of reproductive justice, that is that every individual has the right to their own decision about having a child.
With anti-abortion laws pending in so many red states, restriction is leading the way to arrests, felonies and imprisonment.
Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the leaked document to overturn Roe v. Wade, is not only anti-abortion, he is anti-union, anti-same-sex marriage.
Republican states are leading the way in the restrictions on books available to children and restricting vigorous discussion of slavery, its font, rise and resulting ramifications of racism in America. They are restricting open discussion.
No Republicans voted for the child-tax credit, calling such a program, “federal welfare,” despite data it keeps families from falling into poverty. (Reuters)
Currently 19 Republican states have made efforts to restrict voting laws and/or filed bills to initiate or allow partisan ballot reviews. (Brenner Center for Justice).
They want to restrict immigration and end DACA.
Republicans, however, are strongly pro-gun ownership and support gun rights, no matter how many people are killed via gun violence in the U.S. Republicans are for the death penalty, saying its constitutionality is firmly settled and to abolish it is ”over-federalization” of criminal justice. (Death Penalty Info. Center)
The French philosopher and writer Albert Camus equated ideologists with the forces of destruction. He believed in revolt against any tyranny, against ideologues that dull men’s minds, and against all those who want to restrict mankind because they think it necessary for the improvement of man or just for their own advantage. Extremists do not, he believed, know moderation. (Ernst Breisach)
Justice in America can be redeemed only through the vote, in spite of Republican efforts to restrict our voices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.