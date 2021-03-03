Some wise words I heard just the other day fit firmly in the family of obvious truths.
“If you don’t measure it, you can’t manage it,”
These days any visit to a doctor, dentist or vaccination site requires a forehead temperature scan. Because we care enough about our health to wish to manage it, we measure it first. People who want to manage their money count it. People concerned about their weight track calories.
The measure/manage truism has universal application. What we measure tells very clearly what we wish to manage — or what we don’t.
One political party doesn’t want to measure or manage much. Over the last 30 years, Republicans have frequently eliminated or re-written regulations that required measurements they didn’t like and even legislated against others.
The Trump administration was notorious for the practice. Methane from fracking? Nope, don’t want to know, so we’ll drop the required twice-yearly methane emission inspections of fracked wells and pipelines. (ap.news.com)
Methane problem solved.
Workplace safety? If you don’t care about it, don’t measure it, and the Trump administration did not. Rules for reporting workplace safety issues were gutted as early as 2017. The number of workplace inspectors and the fines imposed for workplace safety violations declined even before COVID ravaged the meatpacking industry and killed many of its workers (the intercept.com).
But deadly Republican incuriosity began before Trump. In the 1990s, Rep. Jay Dickey of Arkansas became famous for his amendment that prohibited government funding for gun safety research.
Republicans, as early as 2009, have similarly discouraged publication of studies of domestic terrorism (usatoday.com).
So what do Republicans care enough about to measure and manage? Across the country, they have recently proposed more than 150 voter restriction laws (brennencenter.org).
Republicans do care whose votes should count. Only theirs.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.