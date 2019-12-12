Recently, a jaw-dropping 53% of Republicans said they believe Donald Trump to be a better president than Abraham Lincoln (Newsweek).
Some have suggested the explanation is simple ignorance, that today’s Republicans don’t know much about the critical part Abraham Lincoln played in extending democracy’s promise to everyone. Maybe. But ignorance alone doesn’t fully chart the path the Party of Lincoln took to the Party of Trump.
In the late 1960s, the Republican Party began to change its stripes. In the late 1950s and middle 1960s, a higher percentage of Republicans than Democrats supported the controversial civil rights legislation Congress enacted (dailysignal.com). But seeing an opportunity, Nixon’s 1968 Republican presidential campaign deliberately appealed to the disgruntled Southern Democrats who wished to maintain the old order of racial discrimination. By Reagan’s time in the 1980s, the once-solid Democratic South was firmly in Republican hands. So much for Lincoln’s legacy. The two parties’ positions on civil rights had flipped.
More recently, the Republican Party has experienced another radical transformation. With the ascension of Trump, the anti-Soviet GOP, once eager to find a communist under every rug, is becoming the “Gang of Putin” (Washington Post).
Support for Russia is rising among Republican voters (thehill.com); Republican leaders are using Russian propaganda to defend Trump’s meddling in our elections and in his impending impeachment (The Atlantic); and even conservative talking heads like Tucker Carlson of Fox are asking what’s so bad about a dictator who prohibits free elections, invades other countries and imprisons or murders his political enemies (The Guardian).
It’s a question I wish I could ask my very Republican father. Though far more bothered by darker-hued skin than he ever admitted, his detestation for dictators and his love of democracy remained firm until his death.
I wonder what he’d think of today’s Gang of Putin.
Ken Winkes
Conway
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.