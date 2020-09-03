I listened to Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn (if not illegal, never a forum for partisan dialectics) seeking four more years as president of the United States.
He spoke to a 1,500-strong, close-packed audience of maskless listeners, and to us, the people. As I listened, I recalled the recent 100% online Democratic National Convention, without crowds, curbing the virus, limiting spread, honoring the science recommendations of distancing and mask-wearing. Yet for Republicans, a classic Trump campaign rally with his apparent need of live, cheering bodies.
I listened to his litany of glorious achievements, his countless, generous and compassionate acts over the last four years.
I tried to hang in with the Republican National Convention over this past week, but instead remembered children separated from parents at the southern border, multiple White House staff turnovers, U.S. withdrawals from the Climate Accord and Iran Nuclear agreement, refusal to secure protective gear for frontline workers, marginalizing Dr. Anthony Fauci and scientists, quiet changes in testing requirements insuring fewer Americans are tested, refusals to subject Vladimir Putin to any and all criticism, racist and demeaning comments, equating the Black Lives Matter movement as a problem not a solution, and refusing to acknowledge the deaths of Black men and women at the hands of police.
We have, speaking before us, one who has stiffed the workers who built his casinos, reneged on payments via multiple bankruptcies, continues to twist the truth and surrounds himself with sycophants.
During the convention, Republican speakers predicted fear and chaos, wide-spread across this country, should Joe Biden, their described national, political failure and godless enemy of the people, be elected president. Don’t you believe it.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Edison
