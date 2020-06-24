Apologists for today’s Republican Party frequently blame Trump for all that ails it.
Michael Gerson, a former Reagan speechwriter, wrote the other day in the “Washington Post” that when the “erratic” Trump is gone, the party can revisit and refine what it really stands for. His implication? That Trumpism is not real Republicanism.
He suggests that if the Republican Party is able to crawl out from under Trump’s shadow in 2021, the party will look very different.
But federal and state Republican legislatures provide countless convincing reasons to doubt it. Across the country, Republican legislative actions and inactions make what the Republican Party stands for very clear.
By failing to convict the president in his impeachment trial, the Republican Senate has said blackmailing a foreign government to help a sitting president get re-elected is fine. Of Trump’s recently reported plea to China’s leader Xi for the same “favor,” they have said nothing at all. (thehill.com)
Republican-controlled state legislatures have repeatedly enacted rules to suppress the vote, most recently in Iowa, certifying Republican disdain for democracy. (Des Moines Register)
Republicans’ federal and state level decisions on health insurance, tax policy and the regulatory role of government uniformly favor corporate interests, while they busily degrade the environment, damage peoples’ health, and further widen the gulf between the rich and the rest.
Perhaps most alarming is Republicans’ repeated rejection of evidence-based decision making. The current rush to restart the COVID-paused economy in Republican states despite those states’ predictable spikes in COVID cases follows their long-established pattern of magical thinking.
Again ignoring overwhelming contrary evidence, Republicans act as if guns make us safer, and fossil-fueled climate change is no big deal.
Blinded by the daily distraction of Trumpian chaos, too many can’t see that even without it, Republicans will still be Republicans.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.