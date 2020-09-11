In the midst of a horrible pandemic that has thus far taken the lives of at least 22 Skagitonians and infected over 1,000 more (and many more nationwide), Skagit Republicans nonetheless held what they called a “Lincoln/Reagan Gala Peaceful Protest”.
Peaceful? Oh, baloney. What were they protesting? Safe and sane protocols for dealing with COVID-19?
They were breaking the law. They were violating state procedures that were implemented to help make everyone safe. In doing so, they put others at great risk.
There is no way of knowing how many innocent people in our communities will be infected by the attendees, but reason and history tells us that it will be more than one. Every credible scientific source has found that large gatherings are high-risk tinderboxes that will likely spread into our communities.
John Adams, our second president, stated, “We are a nation of laws, not of men.” Nobody is above the law, especially those vying to become lawmakers.
Whomever is elected will thereafter take a solemn vow to uphold a government based on laws. But will all of them keep their words? No. Several GOP office holders have thumbed their noses at laws enacted by the will of the people.
Shame on every candidate, and shame on every person who attended the “gala.” Their actions were selfish and self-centered. Real Republicans of old are rolling in their graves. They would have had nothing to do with a party that has recast itself in the image of Donald Trump.
Folks, on Nov. 3, refuse to vote for GOP candidates. They are undeserving of your vote. Why reward people who hold you in such disdain?
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
