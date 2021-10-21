My wife and I moved to Washington one year ago. What we expected we would enjoy about living here has proven true. Love of environment, a slower pace of living than New Jersey where we previously lived, friendliness and welcoming by Washingtonians, and most of all, now being with our family … Washington values.
Outside of general policy differences, this same thinking should pervade Washington politics, as well. Unfortunately, logic does not always prevail and is seen clearly in what now has become a struggle for voter redistricting. Logic will not prevail because Republicans are struggling to survive. We are seeing this across our nation. Voter suppression and efforts to establish new illogical voting district boundaries are survival strategy for Republicans.
As a diminishing political party, Republicans are grossly out of step with the American people, and their actions are not to rethink their policy positions, but rather to attack citizen voting rights. Attempting to divide counties, cities, and towns with illogical boundaries to satisfy power and greed is sad to watch and is just wrong.
While our Washington fight for voting rights is not the historical attack seen in Selma, Alabama in 1965, the ramifications are no less important to maintain voting rights for “all” Washingtonians for fair representation in our houses of state government and in Congress.
We cannot be silent in our protest of Republican proposed disenfranchisement of our representation. Speak up. Telephone your representatives. Write to the Washington Redistricting Commission.
