I really can’t understand the Republican Party.
Their top dog lost the election for president, claiming it was fraudulent, even though he has not a bit of evidence to prove any fraud.
Trump was the instigator of an insurrection that cost lives when he tried to overthrow a lawfully elected president-elect. He is also the instigator of the far-right population that is trying to bring down our country.
I never understood the attraction that anyone had for Trump. Nearly everyone knows he has lied and cheated his way to what he is today.
Now the Republican Party, around the nation, is trying to restrict voting for anyone who is not a Republican. And every Republican voted against the COVID-19 relief legislation of the democratic House and Senate.
If Trump had been re-elected, can you imagine what America would be like in four more years, after he nearly ruined it in his first four years?
I just wish I understood what his followers see in him. I never have.
Eric Hanson
Anacortes
