The Republican Party has collapsed. There is now only one party, the Party of Trump, which idolizes greed, hatred and delusion.
Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator who had the guts to stand up for American values, Christian values. Trump and his senators have clearly demonstrated that they are unconscious and don’t possess a conscience.
We have had dark times in our history, but this is the worst. Trump excels in dividing our country rather than uniting us. What a State of the Union Address – what union.
The latest example of dividing Americans is awarding the Freedom Medal of Honor to racist Rush Limbaugh.
The Golden Rule is the principle of treating others as you want to be treated. Trump’s Golden Rule is — those with the gold make the rules.
Mark Wilkins
Sedro Woolley
