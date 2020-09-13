I love democracy. I realized that when studying the democracy of ancient Athens where any citizen who came to the town market could vote. That’s who we Americans have always claimed to be, isn’t it?
I recall “of the people, by the people and for the people” being force fed at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School from third grade to graduation. Even ancient Athenians understood that the concept of “one man, one vote” was embedded in the governmental concept, and voting was not to be denied to any citizen who presented for a vote.
I see a great danger to our constitutional democratic republic in the willful, calculated programs to deny votes by various members of the Republican Party to deter and/or prevent any demographic population from voting deemed as non-Republican. I read about ballots being stolen and forged or “harvested,” voter registrations being deleted without notice, laws preventing busing of people in need to the polls and requiring picture ID at the polling place, the theft and destruction of paper ballots, the manipulation of electronic voting machines, local sheriffs, police and “poll watchers” being stationed outside polling places to intimidate voters from entering — and what amazes me is that it is always a Republican operative.
This is not the party Abraham Lincoln was part of, and it occurs to me that the Republican Party I have so often voted for in past years no longer represents me or my fellow Americans. It seems obvious that when one has to corrupt the system and cheat to win in politics, then the speeches made from the dais and grandstand are nothing more than a pack of lies. I want free, fair and honest elections; therefore, I cannot vote for any Republican this year or for the foreseeable future.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
