Watching the Republican National Convention, I was reminded that history truly does repeat itself.
Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke with a style from the past. Her speech was filled with fear, anger, conspiracy theories, ignorance, fabrications and plain and simple lies.
It was built to raise emotion in an audience that follows emotion rather than reality.
Yes, the world has heard speeches just like that before. The person’s name was Adolph Hitler.
Chris Anderson
Anacortes
