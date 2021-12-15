More than 13,000 have contracted COVID in Skagit County, and 142 have died as of Dec. 10. Because the county’s vaccination rates are below 70%, our COVID risk remains high.
Here as elsewhere, it’s impossible to identify who has been vaccinated, but across the country the pattern is evident. As the number of deaths has climbed (now 778,000 nationwide), the link between political party affiliation and vaccination and mask-wearing rates is very clear.
If you live in a county that voted heavily for Trump in 2020, you are between three and six times as likely to die from COVID as are those in counties that cast their ballots for Biden. (NPR)
Rejecting sensible precautions tells us a lot about today’s Republican Party. Not only is it willing to endanger people’s lives to score a political point, but now that so many Republicans’ masks are literally off, we can better see how deadly their party has become.
Republicans’ love affair with guns puts everyone at risk. Although gun sales and gun deaths in 2020 hit a high mark (washingtonpost.com), Republican leaders still refuse to support reasonable gun legislation, even making thoughtless gun-toting a point of pride. Days after the latest school shooting in Michigan, Kentucky Republican Rep. Massie posted a Christmas photo of his family brandishing guns and asking for “ammo.” (NPR)
Unmasked and showing their true faces, Republicans also have democracy in their sights. Taking their cue from the Jan. 6 insurrection and persisting in fraudulent claims about rigged elections, red states are redrawing district voting maps to favor their party and even toying with legislation that will allow them to set aside popular vote results they don’t like. (Washington Post and New York Times)
For the same party that sees vaccinations and masks as a sign of weakness, blindfolds have become an emblem of strength.
