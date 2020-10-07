Republicans want to shaft the working class again.
As we should all know, there are two bills in Congress that purport to help the 75% of the population who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
One is the Heroes Act. It is the one Democrats want. It will help everyday people.
The other is the Heals Act. It is the one Republicans are pushing. It won’t help.
According to a comparison in July by the Americans for Tax Fairness organization:
• The Heroes Act repeals the $135 billion millionaire giveaway. The Heals Act keeps the huge tax breaks for millionaires.
• Democrats want to extend $600 per week unemployment insurance. Republicans want to reduce it to $200.
• The Heroes Act provides $900 billion for state and local public services. The Heals Act has no general support for state and local public services.
• With Heroes, an additional $117 billion will be used to supplement Medicare. Heals contains no additional support for Medicare.
• Democrats want $13/hour hazard pay for essential workers. Republicans want to insure corporations immunity from coronavirus lawsuits.
• Democrats want a 12 month moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, Republicans don’t.
• Democrats want $3.6 billion for election assistance grants, but Republicans are offering no funding or protections for elections.
• Heroes poses no threat to Social Security or Medicare, but the Heals includes the Trust Act, which seeks to gut Social Security and Medicare.
It is important for voters to understand that Republicans are not the party of the people.
It is as clear as can be. The GOP’s Heals Act is no good for the working class. You owe it to yourself and your family to vote for Democrats this November. They care about Main Street Americans.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
