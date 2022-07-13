...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Women, from the time they are little girls, are warned of the realities of male aggression against their bodies.
Rape, incest, and molestation are abuses females must protect themselves from their entire lives. It's frightening to know now that our worst abusers are government officials.
When the patriarchal Supreme Court abolished Roe v. Wade, they essentially turned female bodies over to fanatical Republican lawmakers to own and control. We now have state-sanctioned cruelty using pregnancy as a punishment, forcing a female to carry and deliver a baby no matter her circumstance, age, illness or poverty.
If women miscarry or have a stillbirth, they could be subjected to investigation and may have to prove they did not deliberately cause this personal loss. Women could be under surveillance by the state, which could pay brokers to scan internet searches, browsing histories, or communication with doctors to search anything related to abortion or birth control. Neighbors could be paid to spy on women, their families and movements. Women could endure lives similar to persons in 1793 under the Fugitive Slave Act.
Women have lost their religious freedom and in some states will be mandated to live under the theological doctrines of religions they do not subscribe to.
Pregnancy is much more dangerous than abortion. The complications are numerous, such as an ectopic pregnancy, which is nonviable and dangerous to the mother.
The Republicans' overreach is appalling. We should speak out and vote to protect daughters, sisters and wives from the violence lawmakers subject them to for political gain.
