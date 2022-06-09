...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
I would like to respond to the many recent letters that I find critical to my way of thinking. My reply is not to worry yourselves because I believe that it's already beyond repair.
This country of ours was designed to function as a collection of independent and separate states under the rules set forth by the Constitution.
Unfortunately, instead of leaving well enough alone, the federal government started to find ways to stick its nose into places it didn’t belong.
Fast forward to today, and we now have a bloated government that benefits so many different kinds of programs that they can’t possibly extract enough taxes to support their ever-increasing demands.
Not wanting to reverse what the swamp has created, they are left with no other choice except to print the money they so desperately need right out of thin air. The more they print, the higher the rate of inflation they cause.
Personally, I would rather live and be satisfied with the ideals of personal resolve and individual responsibility. Being forced to have to try to keep up is not right.
Basically, the higher the wave of their undeserved money, the stronger the undertow.
If you are still able to ride this growing wave, then good for you.
Those not able to stay afloat are washed into this undertow and drug into the depths of despair.
Couple this with our current administration’s attitude toward petroleum, and it is easy to foresee a very challenging future.
An acceleration of depression, homelessness, crime, drug abuse, anarchy, etc., is what I think will transpire.
Further financial distress spurs family disruption, absentee fathers, mental health issues and, at worst, bizarre behavior.
In short, we are experiencing a societal nightmare of what was once a wonderful dream.
