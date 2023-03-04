Letter: Government overreach to blame Marty McNett Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you know or see a police officer, it would be most appropriate to say "Thank you."This noble profession is serving the public during an increasingly dangerous and precarious time.The brave should be most appreciated and not go unrecognized. With that said, it would also be right to apologize to the younger folks among us for what we have done to them.I figure there are now over 50 million younger people who mostly don't have a chance to live the "American Dream."With prices the way they are, the vast majority will be unable to buy a house or pay rent along with other expenses.The youths of today are the victims of your own government's overspending that has caused this to happen.Now with so many more individuals forced into a state of confusion, it is no wonder we are experiencing a higher level of mental health problems.What's our government's answer?To expand their control, print more money and come to the rescue (Feb. 21 Skagit Valley Herald article "Schools get funds for mental health.")For the sake of a more stable and sane society, our government was intended to work from the bottom up in a fiscally responsible way.Instead of from the top down, our own PTAs should be in primary control of our schools.It saddens me that our school boards choose to act so innocently ignorant, just go along to get along and not wanting to bite back.Because of our being so steadily dumbed down, I can see that is already too late.Marty McNettAlger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kim Jong-um Donald Trump Politics Republican Hal Pullin Fbi Impeachment Trial Kim Jong-un Department Of Justice Parade Gun Owner Politician Crime Criminal Law Left City Sept Weaponry Policy Manufacturer Firearm Agriculture The Economy Chemistry Industry Botany Gardening Biology Food Food Industry Zoology Ecology Trade Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit Valley's newest tulip field gears up for first season Inslee visits Skagit County to talk housing Burlington-Edison School District narrows search for superintendent Guemes Island residents say proposed ferry fares are unfair Property tax glitch misstates school tax increases Tweets by goskagit
