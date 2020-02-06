Sports commentators routinely give grades to football teams like the Seahawks. Here are my grades for players in our recent political Super Bowl, the impeachment.
Quarterback Pelosi: A-
She was nimble, impossible to take down, and her savvy of the game inspired fear in the opposing team.
Running backs Schiff, Nadler and Schumer: B+
They held on tight to the Constitution and didn’t fumble, but the defense prevented any advance down the field beyond the 50-yard line.
Offensive line: A+
The patriotic witnesses, civilian or military, held the line on executive wrongdoing at great risk to their careers.
Defensive captain McConnell: A+
Moscow Mitch played in perfect coordination with his owner high above, seen smiling in a bullet-proof glass booth. Mitch illegally deflated the Constitution and got away with it.
Linebackers Giuliani, Graham, and Alexander: A+
They took away the tools of the underdog offense: Those being truth, ethics and the Constitution.
Defensive line: A+
The GOP rank and file showed amazing solidarity in willfully ignoring crimes and refusing to listen to witnesses. They were the key to the game, but their tactics may well prove disastrous in the long run.
Future draft prospects: Offense: F Defense: F
It was the smallest, least interested Super Bowl audience in history. Pray for our beloved game.
Dennis Parent
Mount Vernon
