I’ve only known Jeff a short time but am convinced he is the right person to replace Matt Miller on the Anacortes City Council.
The council today embodies many diverse personalities and goals: some altruistic, some feel good versus real good and many genuinely needed. All come with varied to spendy price tags that we the taxpayers must ultimately pay.
What impresses me most about Jeff is his nonpartisan focus on fiscal accountability and, more so, responsibility. He focuses squarely on what a city must do with the money entrusted to it by us; in other words, it must do as we do with our household budgets — spend wisely and never spend what we haven’t got.
Matt Miller was a strong fiscal voice on the council, so too will Jeff be when he takes his place. Vote Jeff Graf for City Council to help assure we the taxpayers continue getting the most responsible and accountable bang for our buck.
