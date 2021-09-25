Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jeff Graf is an accomplished Navy pilot. He held the positions of executive officer and commanding officer in his 27 years of Navy service. Jeff was also an aircraft carrier executive officer. He is a graduate of the U.S. Navy's Nuclear Power Program.
His amazing resume goes on and on. Jeff is currently working for a Skagit County aerospace manufacturer. He is currently serving on the Anacortes Planning Commission.
He is an extremely accomplished person who will apply his professionalism to the Anacortes City Council. We are extremely lucky to have such an amazing talent willing to serve Anacortes.
Vote for Jeff Graf for Anacortes City Council, Position 4.
