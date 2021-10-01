Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jeff Graf, who is running for Anacortes City Council, Position 4, is a hard worker who cares about our town.
He wants a budget that works to our advantage without adding new taxes to achieve that goal. He suggests adopting performance-based and priority-based budgeting principles into the city’s budget development process. This would increase department accountability, shift the focus to achieving results rather than on money spent, and meet the city’s goal of making the budget process more transparent with the public.
I have worked in an office that budgeted by using the previous year’s expenses and added to it for the coming year. If we assume taxes will just always go up, they will.
My husband and I moved to Anacortes to get away from the high taxes in King County. Our hope is Anacortes will not turn into another Seattle.
