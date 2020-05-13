The director and staff at the Mount Vernon Public Library have worked hard to make the library accessible while we must stay at home looking for things to do. It’s so wonderful to be able to access stories for kids and entertainment for me online from the library.
I just found out I can park in the spaces on Cleveland Avenue during library hours and get free Wi-Fi with no password, too. Wow, what service.
I miss going in to see what’s new among the books and DVDs, but I’m grateful to have access from my computer at home. A big thank you to each staff member for this opportunity. I hope so much to see you all soon.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
