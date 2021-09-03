I am feeling thankful. I am feeling very grateful that many have made the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It is often said that getting vaccinated is a very personal decision. In a way that’s true — each person must make the decision for themselves. But on a deeper, and to me, more spiritual level, it is not really a decision about one’s self. The essence of the decision is that it is mostly about others. It’s a decision to protect other people, mostly people we don’t even know.

From Philippians 2:3-4 “... in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”

I am grateful and thankful that many have made the selfless decision to get vaccinated, and have thereby protected me, my loved ones, my co-workers, my community, and my fellow Americans from illness and death.

Paula Glackin

Mount Vernon

