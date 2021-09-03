Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Letter: Grateful to those sharing in community's protection
I am feeling thankful. I am feeling very grateful that many have made the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
It is often said that getting vaccinated is a very personal decision. In a way that’s true — each person must make the decision for themselves. But on a deeper, and to me, more spiritual level, it is not really a decision about one’s self. The essence of the decision is that it is mostly about others. It’s a decision to protect other people, mostly people we don’t even know.
From Philippians 2:3-4 “... in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”
I am grateful and thankful that many have made the selfless decision to get vaccinated, and have thereby protected me, my loved ones, my co-workers, my community, and my fellow Americans from illness and death.
