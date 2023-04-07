Letter: Great day for democracy, sad for GOP Hal Pullin Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We the people deserve the truth.The indictment of Donald Trump is a great day for our democracy. It should signal to every politician they are not above the law.The Republican Party is outraged with accusations this indictment is political persecution.So what is political prosecution? It must mean they think there was no crime committed.The Republicans, once known as the law and order party, would never conspire to obstruct the truth. Wouldn't that be hypocrisy?What would that mean if the whole of the political party banded together to obstruct the truth in covering up the crimes of their members? Would that not be called a conspiracy?Donald Trump, in his big lie, has clearly conspired to overthrow the legitimate government of the United States.The Republican Party is covering up his crimes and by definition is his co-conspirator. This is a sad day for a party that once thought of itself as being honorable.Hal PullinMount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kim Jong-um Donald Trump Politics Republican Hal Pullin Fbi Impeachment Trial Kim Jong-un Department Of Justice Parade Gun Owner Politician Crime Criminal Law Left City Sept Weaponry Policy Manufacturer Firearm The Economy Revenue Services Finance Banking Public Financing Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Body found Saturday identified Miami Seaquarium announces whale Tokitae is coming back to Salish Sea Man fatally shoots himself in Anacortes dog park Mount Vernon man gets six-year prison sentence Tweets by goskagit
