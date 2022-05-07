...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
We’ve all experienced sticker shock recently. Everything from gas to food costs more, some prices jumping from week to week.
One pasta sauce that for years cost 99 cents a can soared to $1.29 in only a month, and the medium-grade wiper blades I bought for my car last week cost nearly twice as much as similar blades did two years ago. My Social Security check, huffing and puffing, is not nearly keeping pace.
What’s going on? Some say that Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure plan (passed with some Republican support) piled on top of two massive COVID-19 relief measures adopted by the Trump and Biden presidencies tapped debt so massively and rapidly that they cheapened the dollar’s value overnight.
There’s some truth in that analysis, but only some.
Supply chain problems associated with our two-year pandemic have also had a great effect. By themselves, supply bottlenecks combined with suddenly increased demand as the COVID shutdown eased also shot prices skyward.
More truth, but still hardly all of it.
Economic disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have also affected prices. Because Russia and Ukraine supply much of the world’s wheat and oil, in March wheat futures climbed over 20% and gas prices over 17%. (nytimes.com)
Ah, but there’s more.
Sunday’s Skagit Valley Herald, which ascribed rising fertilizer prices to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, failed to point out 40 to 60% of current inflation is due to record corporate profits (substack.com and tradingeconomics.com) or, in this instance, that fertilizer giant Nutrien’s post-pandemic profits shot up by about $1.2 billion on “higher selling prices.” (theguardian.com)
I expect inflation stories will continue as long as consumers complain about skyrocketing prices.
But they’d present a fuller, more honest picture if accompanied by displays of the parallel ascension of corporate greed.
