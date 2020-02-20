It takes so little to lose a democracy.
Vote in a president with strong man tendencies, let him gain control of the courts and law enforcement. Refuse to call out anything he does against our laws; turn a blind eye when he is caught. Next, allow him to get even with his perceived enemies.
Trump has been given free rein. He will attack anyone that is getting close to being the Democratic nominee. He will scrutinize their personal lives, look into their relatives including their children. He will call any minor infraction the worst anyone has ever done. Coming up short-handed, he will simply invent things. To breathe is to lie. He will make sure his propaganda TV station reports his lies nonstop.
His sycophants will support him; his cult will vote him in a second time. By the time he spends another four years lying, terrorizing and punishing anyone who disagrees with him, we'll be hard pressed to even have a second party. No matter, he has five little Trumps lined up for his cult to adore.
This is the fault of the Republican Party who brought a monster in and fed him steroids. This monster refers to himself as a king. Democracy doesn't die in darkness. It dies in broad daylight because our Congress is poisoned by their own greed, desire for power and the unwillingness to see truth if it means they have to change their behavior. And we the people are content to look the other way.
Beverly Laudermilk
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.