I am disheartened to read that U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has announced the department will not move forward with the Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan for the North Cascades ecosystem.
His press release states "the people of north central Washington have made it clear they do not want grizzly bears reintroduced to the North Cascades."
However, this does not reflect the majority opinion of the 143,000 comments received on the EIS Draft. In fact, almost 80% of the EIS comments supported the effort to recover this endangered species.
As an avid back country hiker, I feel it's important for the maintenance of the wilderness to keep grizzly bears in some of our last protected forest areas. In addition, The Endangered Species Act mandates federal grizzly bear recovery plans. The North Cascades is the only zone outside of the Rocky Mountains suitable for such an undertaking.
I firmly believe that in the huge expanse of the North Cascades National Park grizzly bears will have the space to live and thrive without coming into conflict with humans.
Paula Shafransky
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.