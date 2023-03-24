A recent article in the Skagit Valley Herald about the proposed fare increase for the Guemes ferry quoted county officials saying that the Guemes ferry service is being “subsidized” by the County Road Fund, and they have proposed a fare increase of $750,000 to stop it.
Fares for passengers, cars and trucks will nearly double. Those of us who live on Guemes Island year-round will be the most financially impacted. Young working families with children will face the greatest financial burden. This fare increase would not be possible if the ferry operation was privately operated because the Utilities and Transportation Commission oversees fare increases to protect consumers from public transportation monopolies.
The proposed fare increase ignores the current Ferry Fare Resolution based on a principle established in 1981 called the “Bridge Analogy.” The “Bridge Analogy” is derived from the fact that there are more than 100 bridges in Skagit County that do not collect tolls. The Guemes ferry is our “bridge” to the mainland, and we have agreed to pay the operational costs unique to the ferry operation.
This methodology has been modified over time to now cover 65% of total operational costs. In 2022, fare revenue collected was $1.4 million. The new fare target is nearly $2.1 million.
Guemes Island has a total property valuation for 2023 taxes of $605.7 million and will contribute $787,521 to the Road Fund for which Guemes receives no credit. Total real estate sales on Guemes for 2021 and 2022 totaled $44 million, contributing more revenue into the Road fund through the Real Estate Excise Tax.
Guemes Island is paying more than its fair share of taxes to Skagit County but receives no credit. The Guemes Ferry is an asset to Skagit County, not a liability.
