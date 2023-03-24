A recent article in the Skagit Valley Herald about the proposed fare increase for the Guemes ferry quoted county officials saying that the Guemes ferry service is being “subsidized” by the County Road Fund, and they have proposed a fare increase of $750,000 to stop it.

Fares for passengers, cars and trucks will nearly double. Those of us who live on Guemes Island year-round will be the most financially impacted. Young working families with children will face the greatest financial burden. This fare increase would not be possible if the ferry operation was privately operated because the Utilities and Transportation Commission oversees fare increases to protect consumers from public transportation monopolies.

