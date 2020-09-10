It seems sad, that so much of gun ownership in the U.S is centered on “protection,” whereas in my home country, Sweden, it’s mainly for hunting.
In a civilized country, it shouldn’t have to be about personal protection.
What is the NRA fighting for? I can’t see the logic in fighting for a constitutional right we already have, the right to bear arms, which, I guarantee, won’t go away. What’s the big problem? It’s the NRA leadership.
Why not focus instead on something we don’t have, such as affordable healthcare not tied to employment? If you’re one of the 44 million uninsured (PBS), that should be more compelling than worrying about the government confiscating your already protected guns.
Guns will sell with or without the NRA. We can make America greater and do ourselves a favor by making education affordable or free so young people won’t be in debt for life. For a start, replace minimum wages with livable wages, increase Social Security, improve Medicare to include dental, and pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
Since the right to bear arms is a constitutional right, let’s work on making these other goals achievable, too. Is there any reason why we can’t have them all? This is how we can make America greater — for all.
Just think about it.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
