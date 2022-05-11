In last week's newspaper, I noted with interest the article about the May Day march for labor. It is frustrating to me as someone who is close to agriculture, that Mr. Franks states that one of the things that organized farm labor groups, such as Familias Unidas por la Justicia, stands for, and strives for, are “…opposition to the H2A program that allows employers to bring foreign nationals to the U.S. to fill temporary agricultural jobs.”
The fact is that the H2A program was designed to fill vacancies on farms because there aren’t enough local workers to fill the available jobs. As a matter of fact, when an employer desires to use the H2A farmworker program, the business must post the job openings in multiple places and formats so that local folks can both be aware of the job openings and apply for those jobs. The H2A program prohibits farm employers from hiring foreign nationals if there is a local workforce sufficient, and willing, to actually perform the jobs.
The error in Mr. Franks' understanding is that the whole reason for the H2A program is so that farmers can assure that their crops get planted, tended and harvested. The truth is that there just aren’t enough folks to fill those jobs, or the folks that live locally don’t want to do those jobs. This results in farmers needing to use the H2A program so that they can stay in business.
Does organized farm labor, and those who push it, desire to hurt local farmers everywhere by working to eliminate the H2A program? Why else would they care about H2A programs?
