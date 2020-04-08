It was just a short 10 years ago when Nancy Pelosi marched down the aisle with a big grin celebrating the passage of Obamacare.
We all remember when President Obama stated, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance. Period.” Now that turned out to be just a little shy of the truth as we now know. In fact, it was an out-and-out lie.
Now we are scrambling looking for masks, ventilators and other necessary medical equipment. They tell us we are in dire need of these items.
Why are they being produced in other countries and not the U.S.? It seems a clause in the Obamacare bill levied a large tax on medical equipment and devices. It was supposed to help offset the cost of the program.
What did many medical supply companies do? They started building them in other countries like Mexico and China for cheaper labor costs and to avoid the huge tax. The heavy-handed taxation of these companies has now come home to roost.
The COVID-19 coronavirus has upset all our lives and freedoms. When will it end? We are not sure. Hopefully it will be under control soon.
Meanwhile, I am very happy that we have a president who is doing his level best to get our country back to normal. Even with all the catcalling and ridicule he gets, Trump is doing a good job.
I thank God every night for his efforts and think of what it would be like to have “Slow” Joe Biden in charge of the virus pandemic.
Lawrence Pirkle
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.