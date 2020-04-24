Here we go again, another round of Trump-hating madness.
Does anyone notice that it’s always the same actors using facts and quotes from left-wing news sources?
The agenda now is about opening up the country and the job he has done handling this whole crisis. Most Americans agree he has done a brilliant job, but some will try to portray him as failing, and that is the Democrat agenda heading into the next election. Making you believe everyone dislikes him as much as they do is the plan.
Does anyone really believe it or do most of you sit back as good conservatives and Christians do and turn the other cheek?
I have a hard time buying into the liberal hoax.
They have shut our whole country down over what really doesn’t amount to anything more than a bad flu.
I understand that people have died and I am sad but we should be back to work. Protests are happening at state capitols around our country to reopen America for business as this letter is being written and read. The Democrats will try to portray him as a failure if things don’t go as planned, but he will prevail because that is what great presidents always do.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.