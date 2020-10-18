I’ve been puzzled before, and I’m sure I will be again. I gave up on relativity theory and the New York Times Sunday crossword long ago.
But this stable genius business is even harder for me to understand.
The self-proclaimed stable genius has told us he knows more about economics than economists or anyone else, but he’s nonetheless run the nation’s economy just like his failed businesses. As president, he inherited a vast treasury, not from his billionaire father but from the American people, spent it all and borrowed more. He is, he has said proudly, the King of Debt. (Washington Post)
I just don’t get it.
He says he knows more than trained scientists (Associated Press), so he removes their work from government publications and websites. He knows more than meteorologists, so much more that he’s corrected their work with his own pen, moving a hurricane from Florida to Alabama. He knows far more about COVID-19 than do doctors or epidemiologists, and now that he’s contracted the virus himself, he knows even more (if that were possible) than he did before.
He knows he’s cured. He knows he’s immune. He knows it’s no worse than the flu. Yet his administration will have a vaccine available before the election to protect us from the virus we shouldn’t be worried about. And he’s simultaneously pursuing a policy of herd immunity to the same virus, a policy that experts estimate would result in millions of American deaths (Politico).
Those predictions must be wrong, too. The head-scratchers come in waves.
But harder to understand than the stable genius’ pronouncements or how relativity warps time, slowing its passage as we move faster, are those who want four more years of Trump’s arrant nonsense.
Maybe Einstein could explain it. The last four years seem like a century.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
