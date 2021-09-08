Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In a recent Politico interview with Michael Caputo, former assistant secretary for public affairs at Health and Human Services during the Trump administration, Caputo said, “One thing I learned to do in the Trump era: I learned to hate.”
In response to his mentor, Roger Stone’s dictum, “Hate is a stronger motivator than love,” Caputo responded, “Roger is on the nose as usual, hate motivates. But it also consumes.”
Now we have a population in America that seems consumed with hate, against rational thinking, vaccinations, access to voting rights, anything Joe Biden says or does, the well being of a national population.
Some suggest white hate began with the election of a Black president in 2008 (not to mention the Civil War), or diversity in the U.S. is surpassing whites, thus causing fear, the bedfellow of hate.
Freedom is now equated with the right to choose against getting vaccinations proven to safely protect from getting COVID-19 and the delta variant. Yet anti-vaccers proclaim their liberty and freedom are being curtailed.
Was the unvaccinated teacher in Marin County in May displaying her freedom when she infected 22 students by going to school with symptoms of COVID, unmasked when reading aloud to first-graders? (ABC News)
In June and July, 113,000 unvaccinated individuals entered hospitals across the U.S. creating hospital costs from between $17,000-$24,000/individual patients at the cost to taxpayers of about $3.2 billion (Paterson K Health Systems Tracker), all of which could have been avoided by vaccinations. Are we willing to break the backs of hospitals and to push exhausted staff to the limit of endurance due to a false claim of liberty?
Is it hate? Ignorance? Fear? May truth instead motivate our people.
