Although I am retired from the practice of law, I do remember my lessons from constitutional law concerning the protections our Constitution provides to the U.S. Postal Service.
There have been several lawsuits filed against the administration concerning defunding the post office and voting by mail.
No doubt there will be several more and they will ultimately be consolidated, expedited and end up in the Supreme Court. No doubt the Supreme Court will rule against the administration. I would not be surprised if the vote was at least 7-2, or even unanimous.
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former “fixer” is publishing a book wherein he states that Donald Trump will not leave office peacefully thereby frightening many people.
I do not believe there is reason to be frightened. Trump is a bully and bullies are cowards. As such, he will not do anything that will threaten his own personal safety.
Although he may trash parts of the White House I do not believe he has the fortitude to do anything that will threaten his own safety. He is a coward.
The leaders from both parties will take steps to prevent him from doing any really stupid or dangerous things to threaten national security.
They did so with Richard Nixon when Secretary of State Henry Kissinger changed the launch codes and instructed the military person who accompanied the president to not obey any illegal commands such as to start a world war.
Rest assured that the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and even the Republican leadership will join with the Democratic leadership to protect the United States from the craziest president we have ever had.
David L. Yamashita
Burlington
