Trump’s four years in office were the nightmare that shouldn’t have happened. But it did bring one good thing: His overt racism brought to light the systemic and institutional racism prevalent in America.
Steve Schmidt, Bush’s former strategist, estimates a majority of the GOP legislators are autocrats (MSNBC). In four years, Trump exposed all its ugliness, his own evil and 43 senators’ cowardice.
That the League of 43 Cowards acquitted Trump doesn’t make him innocent or free from guilt. His insurrection echoed all over the world, and the shame that followed, in my opinion, equates the GOP with Myanmar.
Do “get-out-of-jail-free” cards only apply to Republican officials? Inciting sedition or mutiny against a lawful civil authority is punishable by death, fines, or up to 20 years in prison (10 U.S. Code § 894-Art. 94).
Trump should be arrested together with his 230-plus hooligans, and the biased “jury” should have been recused. One must ask the question: What constitutes a felony when one person loses his voting rights for small amount of what used to be an illegal substance and another may run for re-election after inciting a coup de’ etat?
Perhaps impeachment trials should be tried in an independent court, rather than by rooting “cheerleaders.” And judicial travesties may be avoided, as this pitiful trial may have set precedent for far worse to come.
What did Trump’s flag-waving supremacists expect to gain from the insurrection — Ol’ Dixie? In the world press, the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is among the most documented crimes in U.S history.
Fascism is not the answer to democracy.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
