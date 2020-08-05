Demonstrations, protests and, unfortunately, riots are taking place across the United States.
I think there is one truth around the reality of these events that the media is very often overlooking.
It is that the people taking part in all of these events, by and large, are not people who feel the world is fine and their lives are stable, and just woke up one morning thinking “I’m going to make a sign and go march downtown.” Or “I’m going to go and set fire to some buildings.”
Each and every one of these events is a symptom of serious social unrest, unhappiness, fear and/or anger.
These symptoms are exposing the presence of disease within our culture, and we all know what the proper response to disease is: an effort to bring about healing.
Sometimes in cases of severe damage to a limb or organ the medical response may be extreme, one could say violent; to amputate or remove the severely damaged or diseased limb or organ.
One might think of these extreme responses as brute force, militaristic responses. But these are last-ditch, all-else-has-failed responses.
They are not the default responses of a modern, sophisticated medical system. And they should not be the default responses of a modern, sophisticated society either.
Our nation is sorely in need of some serious healing. It isn’t going to be something that is going to produce quick results. It is going to require commitment, money and well-designed healing, nurturing, interventions.
Are we, as a nation, wise enough to realize the results in such an effort?
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
