What is wrong with low-cost health care is the fact that it isn’t low cost. It is deferred cost healthcare.
One of the things not mentioned is the fact that Swedes pay 60% income tax on top of those fees. Another point is that the quality of that care is not the same as Stockholm throughout the whole country. On the island of Fårö, the nearest clinic is 45 minutes a way in Slite. My cousin calls them goalies, because they block people from the hospital in Visby.
There are many ideologies in the world, and no one ideology has a corner on good outcomes. I read a book while vacationing in Sweden last August called Factfulness written by a Swedish doctor, Hans Rosling. It warns us to go against our own instincts and see the world as it is, and it is better than what we think.
Bad things can be happening and be better at the same time.
Marvin Wold
Anacortes
