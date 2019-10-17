At a time when our president refuses to recognize a co-equal branch of government, routinely changes long-standing traditions on a whim and labels anyone with whom he disagrees with kindergarten playground-quality insults, it would be easy to think our democracy is in its death throes. However, while our selfish, unqualified president degrades our democracy at the highest levels, do you know what gives me strength? The 2019 Voter’s Pamphlet.
If you want to have your faith that “we, the people” still care for the lives we live collectively, browse the 50-plus pages full of candidate statements and photos in that document. You’ll find people willing to publicly state what they believe, why they believe it and how they’re qualified to serve in public offices that will affect their fellow citizens.
School board candidates stress their belief that each student matters. City council candidates want to work for each resident. Citizens want to serve on fire protection, hospitality and sewer districts, as well as port commissions throughout the county. I didn’t even know there were multiple cemetery districts. Not only do they exist, but there’s a man who has served on a certain district for two years and wants to be re-elected by his fellow citizens.
In that revolutionary document, the United States Declaration of Independence, after the part most of us know about all men (sic) being created equal, we find this clause “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men (sic), deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
It heartens my soul to see dozens of men and women stepping forward to represent us in ways big and small, each seeking “the consent of the governed” to serve them.
Let’s thank them by thoughtfully considering their candidacy and, most importantly, vote.
David Johnson
Mount Vernon
