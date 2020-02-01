The Sedro-Woolley School District, by any criteria, is an excellent school district. It is recognized for its high graduation rate, excellent educators, friendly and welcoming schools, and supportive parents and community. That being said, we need your help. Our buildings are in desperate need of repair.
As a long-standing educator and supporter of the district for more than 40 years, I have seen firsthand how important it is for our community to support its schools. Funding for this $2.5 million levy will be collected over six years and will allow the district to fund maintenance and repair projects like fixing boilers, roofs, siding and parking lots.
You can find a detailed listing of all projects on the S-WSD’s website and Facebook page. It’s a comprehensive list of needs based on community input and thoughtful prioritization. The proposed capital levy will provide repairs to schools across the district, as well as purchase portable buildings, provide ongoing technology; safety upgrades and maintenance; and allow the district to add a resource officer in partnership with the city of Sedro-Woolley.
Detailed information regarding the capital levy is included in the winter edition of the S-WSD’s Insider. More importantly, this newsletter highlights the list of priorities and shows pictures of what is necessary to repair.
Let’s keep our tradition of excellence going. Let’s celebrate the fantastic work being done by our students, teachers and staff in the Sedro-Woolley School District. To help our students continue to excel in the classroom, the school district needs community support to approve Proposition 1 on Feb. 11.
Cynthia Omdal Brune
Concrete
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.