Washington state has the third-lowest COVID-19 spread in the U.S. The protocols initiated by Gov. Inslee to help curb the spread of the pandemic have been tremendously helpful. Unfortunately, workers and the small businesses that employ them have suffered as a result of “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders. This delicate balancing act between health and commerce is unprecedented. None of us have seen the need for anything like it before.
For reasons of health, we must continue to practice social distancing and wear masks. Gatherings in restaurants and other locations deemed to be potential hazards must be restricted until the population has received a vaccine to combat the coronavirus. We can’t have it both ways. States that have abandoned Stay Home, Stay Healthy measures are experiencing alarming increases in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.
The people, through our federal government, can aid those who are hit the hardest. Workers and small businesses must receive the support they need. That is how our tax dollars are supposed to be spent. By passage of the CARES Act, Congress has already recognized the obligation to initiate programs and policies to provide assistance to families and small businesses. Sadly, the funds earmarked have been woefully inadequate.
We should let Congress members know that we want them to provide a safety net to all who are suffering from the effects of COVID-19. We want them to greatly increase CARES Act funding. After all, we’re all in this together, at least that is what the motto of our nation symbolizes: E Pluribus Unum — Out Of Many, One. And both religious scripture and philosophical tenets remind us that we are indeed our brother’s keeper.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
