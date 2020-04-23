Did you receive a stimulus check? Do you own your home, are you working, or are you retired with a source of income?
Please consider sharing a portion of your stimulus check with local food banks, shelters, Red Cross, Community Action, or maybe have a local restaurant deliver meals to our first responders, hospital workers and others on the front lines.
If you have the capacity to donate money to those who need it, please do so now. Many pastors know families in need and could pass along anonymous funds.
There are many ways to help, and now is the time to step up and be there for each other. We are all in this together.
Janet Dillard
Burlington
